Teligent's Post-Sale Drug Recall Puts Its Ch. 11 Plan In Doubt

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 17, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan for the generic-drug maker once known as Teligent Inc. was thrown into doubt Friday after a bankruptcy court ruled that the company owes a refund for drugs it sold after bankruptcy and then later recalled as part of an asset sale. Drug distributor KeySource Acquisition LLC bought the pharmaceuticals with the expectation that it would be able to sell them up until the time they expired, and there was not enough evidence to show that Teligent, now known as VJGJ Inc., had sold the products on an "as is" basis, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy...

