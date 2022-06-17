New Mexico Tells 10th Circ. It Can Fight Texas Nuke Storage

By Greg Lamm (June 17, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- New Mexico told the Tenth Circuit on Thursday the state has standing to challenge the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's permitting of a temporary nuclear waste storage facility just across the border in west Texas, saying the consequences of radiation exposure in an accident would harm residents, the environment and key industries. New Mexico and the state's environmental department said in a brief that the proposed storage site is less than a mile from the state line, and the nearest residents live in New Mexico. Spent nuclear waste would be shipped on roads and railways in New Mexico, posing danger to residents...

