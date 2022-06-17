Sony Fights To Ax Jimi Hendrix Copyright Case In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (June 17, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- The U.K. arm of Sony Music sought Friday to pause a copyright challenge in England over royalties from recordings of Jimi Hendrix songs as they are related to proceedings in the U.S. "New York is the most appropriate forum to determine the foundational question about who owns the relevant right and recordings" of performances by the late Jimi Hendrix and his band, Robert Howe QC, counsel for Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd., told the High Court. England "is clearly not the most appropriate forum" for the claim brought by the estates of Hendrix's former bandmates, David Noel Redding and John Graham...

