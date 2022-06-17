Revlon Gets Interim Nod On $575M Ch. 11 Loan

By Vince Sullivan (June 17, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. received interim approval on Friday to tap into a $575 million debtor-in-possession loan in its Chapter 11 case, with a New York judge allowing a roll-up of certain prepetition loans. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones overruled the objections of a group of unsecured creditors and granted Revlon initial approval to access $375 million of the committed post-petition term loan financing and to roll up existing asset-based loans while paying about $76 million to satisfy loans held by foreign nondebtor affiliates of the company. The trustee for more than $430 million in unsecured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS