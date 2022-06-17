Virus Exclusion Dooms NJ Whiskey Bar's Business Loss Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 17, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court tossed a whiskey bar's bid for COVID-19 business interruption coverage from Amguard Insurance Co., finding the restaurant's losses fell under a broad virus exclusion in its policy. In an unpublished opinion issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson found the plain language of the policy denies coverage to Mark Daniel Hospitality LLC, the operator of INC American Bar & Kitchen, which appears to have permanently closed. The Amguard policy's virus exclusion applies even when something else contributes to the loss, according to the ruling. Mark Daniel argued its losses stemmed from government shutdown orders, not...

