Ex-Newcastle Owner Says New Quotes Breach Loan Terms

By Joel Poultney (June 24, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has claimed financier Amanda Staveley further violated the conditions of a £10 million ($12.3 million) loan the businessman gave to help finance the Saudi-led takeover of the soccer club by publicly criticizing him again. The Ashley-owned St James Holdings Ltd. added more details to the claim that Staveley and her representatives had breached conditions of a loan, which stated that the financiers would not publicly criticize his tenure as Newcastle owner in a recently public June 15 amended High Court claim. The Times newspaper reported in January that Ashley wanted to remain a minority shareholder...

