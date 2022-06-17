Gulf Oil Rig Co. Gets Quick Loan To Stay Afloat In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (June 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday gave the bankrupt owners of a Gulf of Mexico oil rig permission to tap into $23.5 million in Chapter 11 financing after hearing that the cash is needed immediately to keep its currently anchorless and uninsured rig fit for sale. Portugal-based LaForta-Gestão e Investimentos filed for Chapter 11 protection late Thursday, saying it is likely over $1 billion in debt with no cash or income, and that its one asset, the deepwater drilling rig La Muralla, is currently off the coast of Mexico with little fuel and no working anchor. "La Muralla has the potential to...

