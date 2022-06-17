Texas Justices Revive Family Detention Center Rule Challenge

By Mike LaSusa (June 17, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a challenge to a state licensing rule for immigration detention centers that allegedly increased the risk of sexual assault against detained minors, overturning an appeals court's finding that the challengers lacked standing to sue. The Lone Star State's top court ruled in favor of a nonprofit group, a day-care center operator, and several former detainees and their minor children in their suit against the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. A state appeals court in 2018 had blocked the challengers from continuing their case, saying they couldn't show how they had been harmed by...

