Space Co. Investor Sues In Del. For SPAC Merger Records

By Sarah Jarvis (June 17, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An investor in a special purpose acquisition company that pivoted from cannabis to commercial space technology has sued the entity it ultimately merged with for its books and records, alleging the blank-check company's directors made incomplete and misleading disclosures to close the deal. James Burk said in a Thursday complaint filed in Delaware's Chancery Court that he wants to investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duties on the part of Momentus' top brass related to the merger taking Momentus public, which was completed in August 2021. Burk alleged the SPAC — Stable Road Acquisition Co. — had severe conflicts of interest because...

