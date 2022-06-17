Texas Justices To Decide Fate Of Brownsville Flooding Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 17, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh in on whether the city of Brownsville must face property damage claims filed by a group of homeowners who accuse the city of causing their houses to flood by negligently operating stormwater gates during a torrential rain storm. The justices granted a petition for review filed in December 2020 by a group of 11 homeowners, led by Wesley Rattray, who argue the Thirteenth Court of Appeals wrongly ruled Brownsville is immune from their property damage lawsuit. The homeowners argue the city's decision to close a stormwater gate during a 2015 storm directly...

