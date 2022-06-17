Texas Justices To Review Total E&P's $41M Dispute

By Clark Mindock (June 17, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether a $41 million energy contract dispute was wrongfully kicked to arbitration after Total E&P complained an appeals court wrongfully reversed a trial court's opinion in the matter. The court agreed to take up the case after Total E&P USA Inc. said its dispute with MP Gulf of Mexico LLC over oil and gas exploration contracts deserves to proceed in court. Total had requested the high court intervene in early April when it said the trial court's decision — which rejected MP's motion to compel arbitration — was wrongfully reversed by the...

