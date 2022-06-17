Texas Justices To Hear Drug Test Liability Dispute

By Beverly Banks (June 17, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday that it will consider two drug test companies' bid to reverse a state court's decision finding the companies owed a duty of care in handling a hair sample from a pipefitter who alleged he was fired after the sample resulted in a false positive. The state's high court said it will hear oral arguments after granting petitions for review from Houston Area Safety Council Inc. and Psychemedics Corp. in the companies' attempt to reverse a decision from the First Court of Appeals in Houston over Guillermo Mendez's false positive in 2016. Mendez's false positive result was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS