DC Circ. Sides With FERC In California Water Permit Spat

By Clark Mindock (June 17, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in its determination that a California state agency did not waive Clean Water Act authority when repeatedly denying certificates for hydropower projects, since the denials counted as action. A three-judge panel rejected arguments made by the Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts that FERC's order finding that the California State Water Resource Control Board's decision to issue several successive letters denying their certification requests did not count as an action under the statutory framework of the Clean Water Act's Section 401. The irrigation districts had argued that those...

