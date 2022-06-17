Texas Justices Won't Review New Trial Order In $740M IP Fight

By Morgan Conley (June 17, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday let stand a lower appellate court ruling that upended a $740 million trial victory for HouseCanary and forced the company either to seek judgment on a $201.6 million breach of contract claim or start the whole suit over from square one. In orders released Friday, the high court denied HouseCanary Inc.'s petition for review challenging a Fourth Court of Appeals ruling that reversed a $740 million judgment in its favor. The challenged opinion held that flawed jury instructions required a new trial in the lawsuit accusing Amrock, formerly known as Title Source Inc., of contracting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS