4th Circ. Won't Reconsider American Airlines Pilot's Award

By Patrick Hoff (June 17, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said Friday that it won't second-guess the amount of damages and costs that a lower court awarded to an American Airlines pilot who alleged he was not properly reinstated after returning from military leave, saying there was nothing wrong with the way the sum was calculated. In a 15-page published opinion, a three-judge panel said a Virginia district court did not err when it determined that a position Maj. Gen. Thomas Harwood III was offered and rejected was equivalent to the job he wanted to be reinstated to, the sole remaining issue in the case. The circuit panel...

