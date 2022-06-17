DC Circ. Tosses Bid To Enforce $20M Award Against Tajik Air

By Caroline Simson (June 17, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed litigation to enforce a $20 million arbitral award against Tajikistan's state-owned airline, ruling that an aircraft leasing company hadn't overcome a jurisdictional hurdle requiring it to show that the airline was completely controlled by the former Soviet state. In an unpublished opinion, the circuit court rejected UAB Skyroad Leasing's arguments that OJSC Tajik Air is an agent of Tajikistan or that the country's control over the airline exceeded the normal supervisory control exercised by any corporate parent, even though Tajikistan is the sole owner of the airline and appoints its supervisory board members. A move...

