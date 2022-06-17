Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: LaForta-Gestao E Investimentos

By Rick Archer (June 17, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Gulf of Mexico oil rig operator LaForta-Gestao e Investimentos filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas court Thursday, saying it had no cash or income and needed bankruptcy financing to keep the oil rig that is its sole asset afloat until it can arrange a sale. (iStock.com/TebNad) The Portugal-based firm is the owner of La Muralla IV, a 10-year-old deep-water drilling rig it had previously chartered to Pemex, which is Mexico's national oil company, and to Shell. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Lack of cash or income after oil rig idle for 11 months Expiration of insurance on...

