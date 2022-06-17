Silicon Motion Investor Says $8B MaxLinear Deal Lacks Info

By Lauren Berg (June 17, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Silicon Motion Technology Corp. investor on Friday sued in Manhattan federal court to halt the chipmaker's proposed merger with semiconductor company MaxLinear — a deal that values the combined entity at $8 billion — saying Silicon Motion and its directors haven't supplied investors with enough information. Investor Ryan O'Dell isn't comfortable voting in favor of the proposed transaction until Silicon Motion provides more information about the analyses performed by the company's financial advisor, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, in support of its fairness opinion, arguing in his complaint that Silicon Motion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS