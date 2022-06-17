Pa. Newspaper's Union Fight Brings Certainty To Bargaining

By Matthew Santoni (June 17, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's strikedown of decades-old precedent allowing "implied" provisions to outlive an employment contract's expiration handed a major win to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in a long-simmering clash with its unions, but attorneys say both sides of the bargaining table will benefit from the opportunity to create clearer terms. A three-judge panel's ruling in Pittsburgh Mailers Union Local 22 v. PG Publishing Co. threw out the court's 1994 decision in Luden's v. Local Union No. 6, which had allowed parts of an expired contract that weren't specifically disclaimed to survive as "implied" if the parties otherwise continued as though the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS