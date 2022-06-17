Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Revlon Inc.

By Vince Sullivan (June 17, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc. hit Chapter 11 along with 50 affiliates on Wednesday, saying supply chain issues have left it unable to meet customer demand and critically constrained its liquidity. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) The company plans to engage with creditors in its complex capital structure to reach terms on a restructuring support agreement by November and to get confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by April 2023. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Supply chain issues leaving it about to meet less than 80% of customer demand Tightening liquidity under an asset-based lending facility the company needs...

