Bayer Notches 4th Trial Win Over Roundup Weedkiller

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 17, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG subsidiary Monsanto Co. notched another trial win Friday, with a jury concluding the company's weedkiller Roundup did not cause an Oregon man's cancer, making it the agro-chemical giant's fourth consecutive trial win within the last eight months. The jury reached a unanimous verdict in favor of the company in the Oregon state court case, heard before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Charles Kolaches. Larry Johnson and his wife, Gayle Johnson, sued Monsanto in March 2021, claiming the husband's non-Hodgkin lymphoma was caused by Monsanto and the "unreasonably dangerous and defective nature of Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate." Larry Johnson said...

