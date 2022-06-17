Firm's Ethics Policies Aren't Final Say, Higher-Up Testifies

By Cara Salvatore (June 17, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A former managing partner who supervised a Nelson Mullins lawyer accused of mishandling trusts was grilled in trial testimony played Friday on whether his office's lawyers felt compelled to follow the firm's written policies regarding conflicts reporting, engagement letters and more, and described those policies as "words on a page." The testimony came in a lawsuit claiming that Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP lawyer Carl Rosen mishandled trust work for Dr. Steven Scott and his wife, former nurse Rebecca Scott, allowing their eldest son, Rob Scott, to reap $46 million from a trust against their wishes. Nelson Mullins merged with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS