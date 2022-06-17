FDA Greenlights Moderna, Pfizer Jabs For Kids 6 Mos. And Up

By Lauren Berg (June 17, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer in children as young as 6 months. The agency expanded the use of Moderna's vaccine for all children ages 6 months to 17 years, whereas it was previously authorized only for adults, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years, which previously was authorized for 5 years and older, according to an FDA news release. "Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children, and this action will help protect those down to 6...

