Terraform Labs Sued Over Multibillion-Dollar Crypto Collapse

By Elise Hansen (June 20, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Terraform Labs and its CEO have been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing them of racketeering, selling unregistered securities and misleading investors in the run-up to the multibillion-dollar crash of the company's signature digital assets, TerraUSD and Luna. Cryptocurrency buyer Nick Patterson, who is represented by Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law, told a California federal court on Friday that Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. and its co-founder and CEO, Do Kwon, hawked unregistered securities for their own profit while misleading investors about their viability. Terraform Labs' purported stablecoin, TerraUSD, and its sister cryptocurrency Luna crashed in...

