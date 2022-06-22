Stephenson Harwood Hires Disputes Pro From Latham

By Ashish Sareen (June 22, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- Stephenson Harwood has recruited a commercial litigator who specializes in finance disputes to bolster its capabilities advising international clients on cases in the English courts. Dan Smith — who joined as a partner from Latham & Watkins LLP on Monday — has more than 20 years' experience advising clients on finance disputes, contentious restructurings and insolvencies, as well as fraud cases. "Stephenson Harwood has had a lot of growth in the last few years, and it has a strategy to continue to grow in a number of practice areas, including this one," Smith told Law360 on Tuesday. Edward Davis, co-head of...

