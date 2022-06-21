Foley Rehires Former Atty As Partner In Orlando Shop

By Madison Arnold (June 21, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- After more than a decade, a former Foley & Lardner LLP attorney is returning to his old stomping grounds at the firm as a litigator in the Orlando, Florida, office. Foley & Lardner announced the addition of partner Michael "Mike" Crosbie, who worked an eight-year stint at the firm between 1998 and 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. Crosbie has almost three decades of experience in complex commercial matters. "I came back for two things, the platform because I have clients that have cases all over the country, and my previous firm couldn't do it, and the chance to try cases...

