Restaurant Is Owed Interest On Fire Claims, Minn. Panel Says

By Riley Murdock (June 21, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appellate panel sent a fire-damaged restaurant's insurance suit against Auto-Owners Insurance back to a lower court, finding it should have granted prejudgment interest to the restaurant for renovations required by state and local inspectors. The district court was correct to rule ambiguous policy language covered Ridgewood Bay Resort's renovations and to find Auto-Owners had failed to prove an exclusion for preexisting code violations applied to the restaurant's claims, the three-judge panel held Monday. "Because prejudgment interest was the only issue before the court not expressly addressed in the district court's order, we conclude that the court (improperly) denied Ridgewood...

