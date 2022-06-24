Top 3 Immigration Policy Changes In 2022: Midyear Review

By Mike LaSusa (June 24, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden started his second year in office with several policy moves aimed at cutting immigration court backlogs and expanding a temporary foreign worker program to help address persistent labor shortages. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at three of the most important immigration policy developments so far in 2022. ICE Prosecution Memo As the backlog of immigration court cases soared past 1.5 million this year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a new policy aimed at clearing low-priority cases off the dockets. The policy, which went into effect in April, directs ICE prosecutors to dismiss cases or decline to initiate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS