Expert Says Fla. Couple's Son Was Overpaid For CEO Work

By Carolina Bolado (June 21, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An executive compensation expert testified Tuesday that the son of a wealthy Florida couple was "excessively compensated" for the work he did as CEO of the company owned by his parents, who say their Nelson Mullins estate planning attorney mishandled trusts to heavily tip the scales in favor of the son over their other four children. At trial in Fort Lauderdale, Brent Longnecker, a Texas-based consultant on employee and executive compensation, told jurors that Rob Scott, the eldest son of Dr. Steven Scott and his wife, Rebecca Scott, was paid far more than what would be expected as CEO of Phoenix...

