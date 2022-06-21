FTC Probing NYSE Owner's $16B Deal For Black Knight

By Matthew Perlman (June 21, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has extended its review of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s planned $16 billion purchase of Black Knight Inc., a provider of data and analytics for the housing finance industry. ICE said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the companies had received requests for additional information about the transaction from the FTC earlier that day. The move gives enforcers 30 days to review the deal after the companies finish complying with the information request. The disclosure came in an updated proxy statement that said ICE and Black Knight still expect the deal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS