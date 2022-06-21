Health Tech Co. Hit With Class Action Over Data Breach

By Greg Lamm (June 21, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Hearst Health unit has been hit with a potential class action in Washington federal court, accusing the health care technology company of negligence related to a March data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers and other personal information of hospital patients and health plan members. Louisiana resident Cynthia Strecker said MCG Health LLC investigated the breach and discovered that hackers may have compromised information from about 1.1 million people. According to her complaint filed on Monday, MCG Health failed to take safeguards to protect sensitive personal information stored on the company's systems, including Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth,...

