Depp Verdict Shows Why Va. Is Ideal Defamation Claim Venue

By Brandon Elledge, Timothy Taylor and Christine Walz (June 21, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the recent six-week-long defamation trial in Depp v. Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court, many are asking what led to a verdict largely favoring plaintiff Johnny Depp. Below, we offer our perspective on three factors that led to this result. 1. Virginia's Weak Anti-SLAPP Law There has been widespread speculation that Depp's attorneys maneuvered his defamation case to Virginia state court in order to take advantage of Virginia's relatively weak legislation to combat so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs. But how does Virginia's anti-SLAPP law benefit defamation plaintiffs? SLAPPs are commonly understood to be meritless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS