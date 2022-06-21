Mondelēz To Gobble Up Clif Bar For $2.9B

By Dave Simpson (June 20, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Food giant Mondelēz International Inc. announced Monday that it has struck a deal to buy the California-based protein bar maker Clif Bar & Co., which also makes Luna bars, for $2.9 billion. The pending purchase by the Chicago-based Mondelēz would expand its global snack bar business to more than $1 billion and act in concert with its strategy to reshape its portfolio for sustained higher long-term growth, the company said in a news release. Mondelēz International CEO and Chair Dirk Van de Put said in the release that he is "thrilled" to welcome Clif Bar to the company. "This transaction further...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS