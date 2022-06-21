Gov't Urged To Act As New Gig Economy Court Battles Loom

By Martin Croucher (June 21, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- The government should not leave gig economy workers to battle it out in the courts with their employers over pension rights, the chairman of an influential parliamentary committee said on Tuesday. Stephen Timms, who leads the Commons Work and Pension Committee, said he would press the government on whether it would introduce interim guidance to clarify the issue after it shelved plans to introduce legislation for a year. The government has promised to introduce an Employment Bill that would extend pension automatic pension enrollment rights to gig economy workers, as well as offer them holiday and sickness pay. But the bill was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS