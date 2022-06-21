Dechert's Lawyers Drop Gerrard In 5 Cases After ENRC Loss

By Richard Crump (June 21, 2022, 2:12 PM BST) -- Two law firms representing Dechert LLP have dropped the company's former head of white-collar crime, Neil Gerrard, from five cases after a judge found he had lied under oath about leaking a client's confidential information, according to court records. The counsel changes were made after Gerrard disclosed sensitive internal information about Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to the press and the Serious Fraud Office to inflate his fees while running an internal probe into alleged corruption at the Kazak mining giant, as High Court Judge Nigel Waksman ruled last month. Clyde & Co LLP, which acted for Dechert and Gerrard, has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS