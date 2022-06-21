Consumers Drop Suit Over Goat Milk Skin Care Products

By Lauraann Wood (June 21, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers Monday dropped their Illinois federal lawsuit against a skin care company they'd accused of selling goat milk-based products that were falsely advertised as though they contained active probiotics. The consumers voluntarily dismissed their allegations against Beekman 1802 Inc. the same day they were due to file a brief opposing the company's bid to duck warranty-breach claims in the proposed class suit targeting five products it allegedly sold with preservatives that impede the growth of microbes related to probiotics. Probiotics are microorganisms that are said to help with skin problems such as acne or eczema. The plaintiffs –...

