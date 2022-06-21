Boxer Waves 'White Flag' On Bid For Evidence In Arbitration

By Ivan Moreno (June 21, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Top-ranking heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has dropped a Miami federal court petition to compel the World Boxing Council to produce evidence for a foreign arbitration proceeding regarding a dispute over a title shot, a move that opposing counsel said was "basically waving the white flag." Whyte's decision to drop his petition Monday came a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that parties in private arbitrations abroad can't enlist federal courts to help collect evidence for those proceedings. "Whyte filed his notice for voluntary dismissal basically waving the white flag and conceding that there was no basis for them to come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS