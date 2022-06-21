Justices Leave Intact Revived Medicare Overpayment Rule

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 21, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review the D.C. Circuit's revival of a federal regulation mandating Medicare Advantage insurers to return excess payments to the government within 60 days to avoid False Claims Act liabilities. The justices' decision leaves in place a unanimous panel ruling that reversed a lower court's decision to vacate the rule that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized in 2014. The rule requires plans to report and return payments if they find that their members' diagnoses are unsupported by the medical record. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and other insurers had urged the justices in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS