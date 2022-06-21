Hartford Unit Scores NJ Appellate Win Over Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (June 21, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel upheld a Hartford unit's defeat of a COVID-19 coverage suit from a country club, finding that it has already rejected identical arguments from several other businesses. The two-judge panel affirmed in its Tuesday order the trial judge's "thorough and thoughtful written opinion" granting summary judgment to the Hartford Insurance Group and denying summary judgment for Rockleigh Country Club LLC, which hosts events such as weddings in Bergen County. A New Jersey state appeals court sided with Hartford Insurance Group in a COVID-19 coverage suit brought by Rockleigh Country Club. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) The day before, a New Jersey...

