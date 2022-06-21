Dechert Brings On Ex-UBS Structurer For Finance Team In NY

By Matt Perez (June 21, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP continues to add to its global finance team this year with the hiring of a former structurer at UBS Securities LLC and former counsel at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, the firm announced Tuesday. En-Min Chua joins Dechert as a partner out of New York after a year at UBS, where she worked on its structured financing desk in the investment banking division. Chua also previously served as counsel at Freshfields, advising clients on structured finance and derivative transactions. "As we continue to advise asset managers in the critical aspects of their complex investment strategies, En-Min's experience in cutting-edge deal-related finance...

