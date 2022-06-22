BakerHostetler Adds O'Melveny IP Pro For West Coast Team

By Jasmin Jackson (June 22, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has picked up a partner from O'Melveny & Myers LLP with more than a decade of experience advising clients in patent and trademark matters for its California intellectual property team. Melody Drummond Hansen joins BakerHostetler's San Francisco office. The partner has guided a host of established technology leaders through IP legal proceedings, including trade secrets and copyright matters. She told Law360 on Wednesday that "a good combination of the right clients, areas of practice and a forward-looking innovative approach to client services" attracted her to the new firm. According to Drummond Hansen — who has 11 years of experience steering...

