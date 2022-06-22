Allianz Unit Tells 9th Circ. Not To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 22, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- An Allianz unit asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of an Oregon medical group's COVID-19 business interruption claim, arguing that the business hasn't claimed a physical loss or damage necessary to trigger coverage. There is nothing unique about The Oregon Clinic PC's insurance policy or claims that separates it from more than 85 other decisions by California, Nevada and Oregon courts agreeing that COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders do not cause physical loss or damage, the Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. argued in a brief filed Monday. Because The Oregon Clinic hasn't claimed any physical damage to its property,...

