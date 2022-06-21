PROREIT, Crestpoint Enter $177M Real Estate JV

By Faith Williams (June 21, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- PRO Real Estate Investment Trust announced Tuesday a CA$228 million ($177 million) joint venture with commercial real estate and mortgage investment manager Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. to own an industrial-focused portfolio of properties in eastern Canada. The portfolio comprises 42 properties, 41 in Halifax Burnside Industrial Park in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and one property in Moncton, New Brunswick, with 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is leased to a diverse mix of tenants with a weighted average lease term of three years. The properties consist of warehouse, light industrial and flexible office spaces. "This joint venture...

