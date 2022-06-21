Philips Knew Of CPAP Foam Issues In 2015, Device Users Say

By Jonathan Capriel (June 21, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Medical equipment company Philips Respironics for years ignored signs from consumers and its supplier that the noise-canceling foam used in its sleep apnea breathing machines degraded during use, according to a multidistrict litigation consolidated complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Despite tens of thousands of complaints by device users of "black debris" found in the airpath of the machines, manufacturer Philips Respironics slow-walked any serious inquiry into the durability of the polyester-based polyurethane foam used in its devices, according to the complaint, which was filed on Friday. The company understood as early as 2015 through a "variety of sources" that this substance...

