Parker Hit With Class Claims Over Employee Data Breach

By Eric Heisig (June 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Parker Hannifin Corp. has been hit with a new proposed class action stemming from a March ransomware attack in which hackers stole the personal and sensitive information of current and former employees. Parker did not properly protect the information as required under federal laws and regulations, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court. Jolynnne Christiansen, a Minnesota resident who worked for the company in the late 1980s, seeks to represent a class of more than 100,000 current and former employees. "The information that was published to the internet is one-stop shopping for identity thieves to wreak complete...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS