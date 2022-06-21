Ex-Ill. Sen. Gets 1 Year In Prison For Union Embezzlement

By Celeste Bott (June 21, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former Illinois state Sen. Tom Cullerton to a year in prison for embezzlement, after the ex-lawmaker admitted earlier this year that he received a salary, a car and benefits from a Teamsters division while performing little to no work. Cullerton had sought probation, but during the sentencing hearing in Chicago federal court, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said that prison time was warranted given that he'd been an elected official at the time he was ripping off the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 734, where he'd purported to work as an organizer. "It's hard...

