K&L Gates Adds Antitrust Pro From Linklaters In Brussels

By Ashish Sareen (June 22, 2022, 6:30 PM BST) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired Nikolaos Peristerakis from Linklaters for its antitrust practice in Brussels, where he plans to focus on helping the firm build out its competition offerings in the European Union. Peristerakis, who joined the firm as a partner on June 13, told Law360 on Wednesday that it was his "number one job" to help to develop K&L Gates' offering in behavioral competition work and matters that are not about mergers. "I have done a lot of that work and I also have certain clients that I'm planning to develop here," he said. Although Peristerakis will predominantly focus on...

