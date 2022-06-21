Landlord Seeks Coverage For Capital Gazette Shooting Suits

By Ben Zigterman (June 21, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Capital Gazette's landlord asked a Maryland federal judge to require the newspaper's insurer to defend it in underlying suits over the 2018 shooting at the paper's office, arguing that it was listed as an additional insured on the Chubb unit's policy. The owner of the newspaper's office, Bestgate Corporate Center LLC, and its property manager, St. John Properties Inc., said Tuesday that ACE American Insurance Co. is obligated to defend it in the underlying suits. A shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, left five people dead in 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The companies, as...

