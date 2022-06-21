Biden Moves To Ax Alabama's Immigration Enforcement Suit

By Mike LaSusa (June 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday asked an Alabama federal judge to toss a suit brought by Alabama, Florida and Georgia against the White House's immigration enforcement policy, saying the challengers are rehashing losing arguments made in other similar cases. The administration defended the guidance issued in September by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which laid out three categories of unauthorized migrants prioritized for removal and introduced a case-by-case analysis to determine whether someone should be deported. "DHS has discretion to choose which charges of removability to pursue," the administration said. "The secretary has exercised that discretion here to focus agency resources...

