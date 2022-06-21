Calif. Panel Keeps Insurers' Opioid Coverage Suit Paused

By Shane Dilworth (June 21, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday affirmed the stay of an opioid coverage dispute lodged by a number of Travelers units against a drug wholesaler and its affiliates, finding a lower court judge correctly held that a similar action proceeding in West Virginia is better suited for deciding the same issues. A three-judge panel pointed out that more than 10 million pages of documents have been exchanged in the West Virginia suit, which was initiated by AmerisourceBergen Co., or ABC, and its subsidiaries, and that the judge presiding over the case is "among the most experienced jurists in the underlying subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS